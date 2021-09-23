Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,501,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 507,720 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.25% of Hudbay Minerals worth $56,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

HBM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

