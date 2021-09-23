ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.36 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00008503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00072689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00166404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,659.97 or 0.99833114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.79 or 0.06980704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.92 or 0.00782216 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,333 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

