ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 143,108 shares.The stock last traded at $244.40 and had previously closed at $238.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

