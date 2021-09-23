IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

IDA traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $104.59. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

