IGToken (IG) Reaches Market Cap of $21,747.17

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. IGToken has a total market cap of $21,747.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IGToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IGToken has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00135410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045147 BTC.

IGToken Profile

IG is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,024,188 coins. The Reddit community for IGToken is https://reddit.com/r/IGToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IGToken is igtoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “IGToken is a decentralization prediction platform, hoping to establish a consensus forecasting system with the same weight as the same, and use large data intelligent computing and analysis to realize enterprise application forecast. IGToken is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

