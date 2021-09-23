Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.15. 1,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

IMGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.