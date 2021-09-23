Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Impinj worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 345.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Impinj by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Impinj by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Impinj by 306.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of PI stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

