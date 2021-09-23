Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.42

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 5781203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $297,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

