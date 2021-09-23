indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 3.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 15,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,046,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 0.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
