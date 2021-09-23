Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 1707520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.20 ($2.80).
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.39.
About Indivior (LON:INDV)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
