Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 1707520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.39.

In other news, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Also, insider Graham Hetherington acquired 29,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £49,966.20 ($65,281.16). Insiders have sold a total of 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537 in the last ninety days.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

