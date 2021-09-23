Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 39,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

About Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.