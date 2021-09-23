Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and traded as low as $34.94. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 2,955 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

