Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.86 Million

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $55.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $35.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $213.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $293.91 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.66.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.