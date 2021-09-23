Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Lifted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.