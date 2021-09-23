Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITR. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$191.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

