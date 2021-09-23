Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

