International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF remained flat at $$4.65 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

