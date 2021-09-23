Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.85

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and traded as high as $21.27. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 29,298 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

