Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,022,672. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $261.22 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

