Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 809.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD stock opened at $146.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $153.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.