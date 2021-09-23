Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 23rd (AAVVF, ACB, AETUF, BIREF, BNEFF, BTEGF, CCJ, CGC, CNPOF, CNQ)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 23rd:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$67.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.05. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.90. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$21.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$12.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.23 to C$7.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

