Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $497.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.38 million to $503.62 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,037,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Invitation Homes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,450,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

