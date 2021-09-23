IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0556 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $530.17 million and $27.10 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00329351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00126203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012635 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.