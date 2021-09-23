IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.03 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $158.03 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00073229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00112146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,521.45 or 1.00197819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.46 or 0.06989003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00802239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,039,190,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,780,461 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

