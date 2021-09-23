iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 101,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

