iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.89. The stock had a trading volume of 328,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

