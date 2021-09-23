J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356,048 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after buying an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after buying an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.51 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

