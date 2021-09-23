J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.96

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and traded as high as $39.15. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 3,448 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

