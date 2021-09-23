Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $836.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.80 million and the highest is $863.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $600.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $127.80 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

