Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.02

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and traded as high as $42.66. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 5,183 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.