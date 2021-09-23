JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,549 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

