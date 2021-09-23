JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,986,293 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

