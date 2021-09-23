JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,432. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

