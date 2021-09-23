JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.13. 3,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,106. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

