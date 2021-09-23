JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 698 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,476. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $390.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.29 and a 200 day moving average of $340.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.89.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

