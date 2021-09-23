JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.03.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.94. 39,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

