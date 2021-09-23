JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

