JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

DOV traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 8,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,637. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

