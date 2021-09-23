JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of MTB traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.52. 24,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,530. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

