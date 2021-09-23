JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.96. 102,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.31. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

