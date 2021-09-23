JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 56,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,661,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 674,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,892,168. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

