JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 697.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 2.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.41.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.