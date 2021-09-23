JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.14. 26,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

