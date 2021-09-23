JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.47. 31,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

