JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,561. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $481.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

