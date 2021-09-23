JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 59,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,246. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

