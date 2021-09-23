JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 59,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,246. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.
In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hormel Foods Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.