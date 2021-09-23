JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.07 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,000. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.53. 184,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

