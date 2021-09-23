JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.66. 18,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,761. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

