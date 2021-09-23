JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,422 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after buying an additional 203,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

