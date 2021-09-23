JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,810.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 3.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

KLAC traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.58. 22,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.80. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $178.08 and a one year high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.